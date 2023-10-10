After navigating the rigorous hiring process and the exhilarating moment of receiving a tenure-track job offer, it is time to negotiate.

In the realm of academia, where power dynamics often favor higher education institutions, this is one of the few instances when candidates hold significant leverage. Yet some candidates, particularly those from marginalized backgrounds, may be hesitant to negotiate. Sometimes academics of color are told to accept the very first offer that comes our way. I have encountered numerous talented colleagues, particularly women and other minority individuals, who unfortunately opted not to negotiate their initial job offers. That reluctance often stemmed from concerns about potential negative repercussions to their job prospects or a lack of guidance on how to navigate the negotiation process effectively.

Witnessing those missed opportunities has further underscored to me the importance of providing support and resources to empower individuals from underrepresented backgrounds in academia to confidently advocate for their professional aspirations.

As a queer scholar of color with invisible disabilities, I myself found it incredibly challenging to even entertain the idea of negotiating my job offers. That inner voice constantly reminded me that I should be grateful for any offer, especially given the fiercely competitive academic job market. But I was wrong—profoundly so. It took time to realize that negotiating isn’t just a right, but a necessary step. It meant confronting my impostor syndrome head-on, acknowledging the value I bring to the academic community and understanding that advocating for myself is not only acceptable but also vital.

This goal of this article is to emphasize the importance of negotiation and provide tips for those who find themselves on the brink of a tenure-track position.

The Power of Negotiation

Negotiation is not merely a formality. It’s a fundamental aspect of securing a tenure-track position that aligns with your needs and aspirations. Most universities, in fact, expect that candidates will negotiate the terms of their hire.

The terms of negotiation should be highly personalized, reflecting what matters most to you as an individual and an academic. Your priorities may revolve around having more time to dedicate to your research, securing support for your partner’s hiring by the same institution to avoid physical separation or a combination of various factors that align with your distinct circumstances and aspirations. I would highlight at least three primary areas to consider negotiating: base salary, teaching load and research seed funds.

Base salary negotiation. Base salary negotiation is often the first and most crucial step in the process. The initial offer from the university is typically just that—an initial offer. Research shows that candidates who negotiate their salaries can see significant financial benefits over their careers. Here are some tips for successful salary negotiation:

Research comparable salaries. Before entering negotiations, research the average salaries for faculty members in your discipline and geographic area. This information provides a benchmark for your expectations. Universities with faculty unions may also have payment bands with ranges of salary per ranking. If you have colleagues at the hiring institution, they might also be great resources to brainstorm reasonable numbers.

Highlight your value. In your communications with the person leading the hiring process, emphasize your qualifications, experience and any specific skills or research that make you an asset to the institution.

Consider nonmonetary benefits. In addition to salary, think about other benefits, such as retirement plans, health care and sabbatical policies. They can be part of your negotiation.

Practice your pitch. Prepare a compelling case for your desired salary. Practice your negotiation skills with a mentor or trusted colleague to build confidence.

Teaching load negotiation. Teaching load directly impacts your work-life balance and ability to focus on research. Negotiating your teaching load is vital for maintaining a manageable workload and ensuring time for scholarly pursuits. Here are some strategies:

Clarify expectations. Seek clarity on the number of courses, class sizes and any administrative responsibilities associated with your teaching load.

Highlight research goals. Explain how a lighter teaching load will enable you to excel in research, benefiting both you and the university’s academic reputation. It will also allow you to settle down in the new institution and location.

Explore course release. If a reduced teaching load isn’t immediately feasible, discuss options for course releases in subsequent years.

Research seed funds negotiation. Securing adequate research seed funds is vital for launching and sustaining your scholarly activities. Negotiating for research support can significantly impact your academic success. Consider the following:

Assess research need. Calculate the funds required for your research, including equipment, travel, conferences and research assistants. Be specific about your needs.

Demonstrate impact. Explain how your research will contribute to the university’s research profile and benefit the broader academic community.

Explore funding sources. Inquire about external funding opportunities or partnerships that can support your research beyond what your university will provide.

Overcoming Barriers to Negotiation

Negotiation can be intimidating, and marginalized individuals often face the most challenges. Studies have shown that women, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals are less likely to negotiate their job offers. That’s partly due to concerns about backlash or fear of jeopardizing the offer. However, not negotiating can perpetuate existing pay gaps and inequities in academia. I recommend the following strategies for overcoming these barriers:

Seek mentors and advisers. Connect with mentors or colleagues who can provide guidance and support throughout the negotiation process. They can share their experiences and offer valuable insights, and they can help review your communication with hiring committee chairs.

Know your worth. Build confidence by recognizing your value, accomplishments and the distinct perspective you bring to the university. Self-assuredness is a powerful negotiating tool.

Collect data. Use objective data, such as salary surveys or market trends, to support your negotiation. This can help depersonalize the process and provide a strong foundation for your requests.

Practice self-advocacy. Recognize that negotiating is a form of advocating for yourself and your career. Embrace the opportunity to shape your future.

In addition to the previously mentioned factors like base salary, teaching load and research seed funds, candidates can also negotiate, for example, conference travel funds, spousal or partner hiring, and lab space. Always make sure to get every detail of the offer in writing. Engaging in negotiation via email rather than telephone can help with that. It also allows you to carefully lay out your thoughts and concerns.

An Issue of Equity

The reluctance to negotiate job offers within academia is a deeply serious issue of equity that can perpetuate forms of inequality across multiple dimensions, including gender, race, ethnicity, disability and beyond. When individuals from historically marginalized groups hesitate to negotiate, they often start their academic careers with fewer resources, lower salaries and heavier workloads compared to their counterparts who successfully negotiated. Over time, these disparities can have long-lasting and compounding effects on their professional development and well-being, exacerbating existing inequities within the academic community.

In my own experience, I was fortunate to successfully negotiate a higher base salary, secure additional start-up funds for my research endeavors and attain a reduced teaching load in my first year as a tenure-track faculty member. Those negotiations not only enhanced my financial security but also provided me with the resources and time necessary to excel in both my teaching and research roles.

Negotiating a tenure-track position is a crucial step toward building a fulfilling and successful academic career. It is a chance to align your professional journey with your needs and aspirations. While historically marginalized groups face distinct challenges, they should not shy away from the negotiation table.

By knowing your worth, seeking mentorship and employing effective strategies, you can navigate this process with confidence. Remember, this is your moment to seize the power and shape the early stages of your academic career.

I also want to emphasize that the responsibility for fair compensation and hiring packages should not rest solely on the shoulders of tenure-track candidates. Universities and hiring committees play a significant role in ensuring equitable offers. Deans and administrators, who possess insights into typical salaries and market rates, should actively encourage candidates to advocate for themselves when disparities are evident. They can create an environment where candidates feel comfortable discussing salary and benefits, making it more likely for candidates to negotiate for a fair package.

Additionally, graduate programs and mentors should take an active role in preparing graduate students for the job market. Offering guidance on negotiation strategies and providing resources to help students understand their worth can empower them to seek fair compensation. By fostering a culture of transparency and support, universities can work in tandem with candidates to ensure that tenure-track offers align with industry standards and individual qualifications.