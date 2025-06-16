When thinking about career exploration, the words “networking” and “informational interviews” often come up, but they can sometimes feel daunting, especially for early-career researchers and academics transitioning into new roles. However, what if we reframed these concepts as simple, insightful data-gathering conversations? By shifting our mindset, we can make career exploration feel more like research: a process of gathering data, analyzing findings and refining our approach based on new insights. After all, we are trained in the scientific method, not in job searching. So let’s apply what we know!

The Problem With Traditional Views on Networking

Job seeking is hard and most of us are not adequately prepared for it. We often default to mass applying online, hoping something sticks. But blindly submitting applications is one of the least effective strategies. In fact, most job-seeking success comes from networking.

The problem? We were never taught in school how to look for jobs. What we were taught—research, inquiry and problem-solving—is actually what career exploration requires. However, without a clear framework, the barrier to entry continues to feel high.

Misconceptions also play a big role in keeping people stuck. Here are a few common myths:

“Networking is only useful when I’m actively job hunting.”

“I have to be outgoing or extroverted to do it well.”

“It’s all about collecting contacts—not building real relationships.”

“I don’t have a big enough network to start.”

These beliefs not only cause anxiety, they limit people from tapping into their full potential. They prevent the organic, curiosity-driven conversations that lead to insight and opportunity.

A Mindset Shift: From Networking to Relationship Building

Effective networking is not about handing out business cards at conferences or sending cold emails asking for jobs: It’s about building relationships through meaningful conversations.

Informational interviews, too, are better understood as opportunities to learn about career paths, industries and organizations rather than formal interviews or job solicitations. But let’s be honest: the term “informational interview” can feel intimidating. It sounds formal, one-sided and high-stakes—when in reality, these conversations are often casual and fueled by curiosity. The shift from “I need a job” to “I’m curious to learn” reduces pressure and fosters authentic connection. That’s why we prefer calling them “coffee chats” or “career conversations,” to better reflect the informal, exploratory nature of these exchanges.

By approaching networking in terms of relationship-building and shared insight, professionals can develop valuable knowledge without the pressure of making an immediate career move. In fact, building connections is valuable throughout your entire career—not just during job searches. It helps you grow, learn and stay plugged in to evolving fields.

Treating Career Exploration Like a Research Project

Approaching career exploration like a research project can help demystify the process. Just as a scientist forms hypotheses, collects data and refines conclusions, you can use a similar method to explore career paths.

Step 1: Formulate a Hypothesis

Start by identifying your interests, values and questions about potential careers. Your hypothesis can be broad (“I want to work in science communication”) or specific (“I think I want to be a data scientist at a health-tech company”). Either is a valid starting point.

If your hypothesis is broad, your data gathering will also begin broadly and gradually narrow as you refine your focus. If your hypothesis is specific, your conversations will be more targeted, and you will only pivot if the data challenges your assumptions.

The key is to treat these conversations as information gathering, not job seeking. That reduces pressure and opens the door to authentic dialogues. To that end, it is helpful to start this process early, before the pressure of a job search sets in, but these conversations are valuable at any stage.

Step 2: Gather Data

Once you have a working hypothesis, start reaching out to professionals. LinkedIn, alumni directories and professional associations are all great places to find people doing work that interests you.

When reaching out, context matters. Introduce yourself, share how you found them and explain what you are curious about. Be specific, genuine and brief. A sample message might read,

“Hi, [Name], I came across your profile while exploring careers in [industry/role]. I noticed your work with [company or project], and I’d appreciate the opportunity to hear about your experiences and any advice you might have for someone starting out in this field. Would you be open to a 20-minute chat in the next week or two? Thank you!”

Before the conversation, take time to prepare, just like you would before a research meeting.

Do your background research: Review the individual’s LinkedIn profile, company website and any publicly available talks, publications or projects. This will help you develop thoughtful, personalized questions.

Clarify your goals: What do you hope to learn from this conversation? What is your why for reaching out to this person in particular? If you are unsure how to articulate this, try filling in the sentence: “I wanted to talk to you because …”

Prepare a brief introduction: Be ready to summarize your background and interests succinctly. This gives the other person enough context to understand where you are coming from and how they can best support you.

Draft your questions in advance: Prepare your questions in advance to guide the conversation and make the most of your time. A well-rounded set of questions can include a mix of exploratory, reflective and strategic prompts. Exploratory questions help break the ice and give you a sense of the person’s day-to-day work, e.g., “What does a typical day look like in your role?” or “How did you get started in this field?” Reflective questions invite the other person to share insights, challenges or lessons learned, e.g., “What’s been the most rewarding or difficult part of your career so far?” or “What surprised you most about this role?” Strategic questions help you gather actionable advice and consider your own next steps, e.g., “Given my background, what skills would be most valuable to develop?” or “What’s one thing you wish you’d known before starting this job?”

Lean into curiosity: Questions like “What surprised you most about this role?” or “What do you wish more people understood about your work?” can lead to especially rich insights.

Use tools to help you prep: AI tools can be surprisingly useful for brainstorming conversation starters. For example, you might try, “Based on this LinkedIn profile, generate three thoughtful questions I could ask in an informational interview, especially related to [project or role].”

These tools will not replace your own curiosity, but they can help spark ideas and tailor your approach.

And before wrapping up any conversation, do not forget one of the most important questions: “Is there anyone else you think would be helpful for me to talk to?”

Step 3: Analyze Your Data

After each conversation, take time to reflect. Take notes and track your findings. Did what you hear support or challenge your original hypothesis? What themes emerged? What surprised you?



Consider how the person’s story landed with you. Did their path resonate? Could you see yourself in their shoes? Did their description of the work energize you or leave you feeling uncertain or disengaged?

Also pay attention to what was not said. Sometimes, what is left out can be just as telling as what is shared. For example, perhaps you are concerned with work-life balance and an individual avoids answering questions like “How many hours do you typically work in a week?” or seemed startled by “What strategies do you use to make time for your kids in this job?” Those subtle signals matter. They may reveal discomfort, cultural norms within the organization or simply unspoken expectations that could significantly affect your experience. Noticing what is unsaid can help you surface red flags, better assess whether a role aligns with your priorities and avoid surprises down the line. These moments, both spoken and unspoken, are all valuable data points.

You might confirm a strong fit and want to explore further. Or you might realize the role was not what you expected and adjust your hypothesis. That is not failure; that is progress.

Step 4: Use Your Data and Take Action

Once you have gathered insights from multiple conversations, you will likely feel more clarity. Now it is time to put that data to work.

If you are feeling energized about a particular role or field after several conversations, that is a strong signal to begin moving forward. Start by weaving what you have learned into your application strategy. The insights you have gathered about what the role actually entails, what skills are valued and what excites professionals in that space can help you tailor your materials in a more informed and compelling way.

When writing a cover letter or preparing for interviews, reference specific takeaways from your conversations. For example, you might say, “After speaking with several professionals in clinical trials management, I’m excited by how this field blends scientific rigor with real-world impact.” Doing so shows both genuine interest and initiative and demonstrates that you have done your homework. If you have spoken with people at the company to which you are applying, mention them by name (with their permission): This can signal both your preparation and connection to the organization.

But not every conversation will affirm your hypothesis, and that is just as valuable. If you come away feeling uncertain or less enthusiastic about a particular role or company, take it as useful data. That might mean adjusting your focus, exploring adjacent roles or simply talking to someone in a different setting. (We recommend connecting with a few professionals across different organizations before ruling out a role entirely; it may be the environment, not the position, that is the mismatch.)

If you are still feeling unsure, that is completely OK. Career exploration is an ongoing process, and uncertainty is part of it. Keep gathering data, continue having conversations and allow your hypothesis to evolve along the way. Sometimes what you learn may point you toward adjacent paths you had not previously considered, roles that align even more closely with your values, strengths or goals. Each conversation adds another data point. Remember, like any research process, your career exploration will evolve with time and every data point moves you forward.

Sustaining Professional Relationships

Career exploration does not end after one conversation. Building long-term relationships is key. Not every conversation will lead to a lasting connection—and that’s OK. But when you truly resonate with someone or they go out of their way to help you, it is worth investing in that relationship. For those meaningful interactions, taking small steps to stay in touch can help the relationship grow over time. Here are a few simple ways to keep the connection going:

Send a thank-you email within 24 to 48 hours of your conversation. This is the most important step; it shows appreciation and professionalism, and sets the foundation for an ongoing relationship.

Share how you acted on their advice, whether that means applying a tip they gave, connecting with someone they recommended or pursuing a new direction based on your conversation.

Check in every few months with a brief update on your progress, especially if their input helped shape your next steps.

Engage with their content on LinkedIn by commenting, resharing or reacting to posts; this is a low-effort but high-impact way to stay visible and supportive.

Offer value in return; share a relevant article or opportunity, introduce them to someone in your network or congratulate them on a recent achievement.

Strengthen the relationship with small gestures, such as sending a happy birthday message (if appropriate) or a quick note of encouragement, or volunteering to help with a project if an opportunity arises.

These small acts build trust and community, and they keep the door open for future opportunities.

Final Thoughts: Taking the First Step

Career exploration does not have to be overwhelming. It is a skill, not a personality trait. By treating the process like research, approaching professionals with curiosity and practicing along the way, you will gain clarity and confidence.

So start small: Draft a message, find one person to reach out to and give yourself permission to explore. Think of it as a pilot study with each conversation as a data point, each reflection a chance to refine your hypothesis. The key takeaway? Practice makes progress. Just like in research, the more you engage with the process, the easier and more rewarding it becomes.