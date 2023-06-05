You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

To the editor:

Ryan Craig’s opinion piece on student swapping by flagship publics (June 2) omits an important fact: if all public colleges limited out-of-state enrollment, it wouldn’t provide any extra spaces for poor kids in their home states.

Instead, the elite rich kids banned from swapping would simply attend the flagships in their own states and pay lower tuition to occupy those spots. Student swapping provides a clear benefit by enabling rich kids to choose the colleges they prefer, and by helping public colleges profit from it.

If state colleges limited their out-of-state enrollment, they would have lower tuition revenues which in turn would require them to reduce their overall enrollment and reduce spaces for poorer students. Everyone benefits from student swapping because it increases the contribution of the rich to higher education funding.

--John K. Wilson