I am excited and proud to announce a new chapter for Inside Higher Ed as we welcome Sara Custer to our team as editor in chief, effective March 2024.

Sara brings a wealth of higher education journalism experience and a fresh, forward-looking perspective to her new role. As our editor in chief, she will work with me and our talented team of editors and reporters to shape Inside Higher Ed’s editorial future.

She joins us from Times Higher Education (THE), where she has served in multiple roles since 2017. Most recently, she has been the editor of Campus, a dynamic collection of daily resources designed for higher education faculty and staff members to learn, share and connect with colleagues at universities and colleges worldwide. Prior to that, she served as THE’s digital editor, helping to launch THE’s newsletter strategy and overseeing daily, weekly and monthly publications.

From 2012 to 2017, she served as editor and senior reporter at The PIE News, covering the international education industry. Sara grew up in Cushing, Okla., and earned a B.A. in English literature from Loyola University Chicago and an M.A. in international journalism from City, University of London. She will relocate from London to Washington, D.C., where Inside Higher Ed is based.

Sara emerged as the standout candidate after a nine-month search, during which I spoke to dozens of journalists, college and university leaders, and other people in and around the world of higher education. Sara rose to the top because of her strong journalistic chops, her experience in today’s digital environment and the fact that she’s a smart, direct and empathetic person.

Those qualities make her the ideal person to lead our newsroom into its third decade and continue driving the outstanding reporting, writing and analysis that my co-founder Scott Jaschik and I have sought to foster at Inside Higher Ed since our beginning in late 2004.

Sara will work closely with me and our CEO, Dari Gessner, during her transition, and I’ll be sticking around IHE for the foreseeable future, so you’re not quite done with me yet.

I look forward to working hand in hand with Sara, and I’m excited about what the future holds for Inside Higher Ed under her leadership. In the coming months, there will be many opportunities to meet Sara, both online and in person. Please join me in welcoming her to our community.

As always, suggestions and feedback are welcome. Drop us a line at publishing@insidehighered.com, or write me directly here.