Educators work to keep learners at the center of all they do, and those of us working in educational technology want to create solutions that amplify that learning. One example is through offering digital credentials alongside or in addition to a traditional degree. When done right, these can empower learners to showcase their knowledge, skills and competencies in a way that is verifiable and trusted by the credential consumers, including employers and other educational institutions.

These real-life benefits were highlighted at the annual 1EdTech Digital Credentials Summit, with a panel of students who earned or are earning traditional degrees as well as microcredentials. The panel included:

Nona Dinamoni, a program manager specializing in IT services. He recently earned a credential in business analysis and is pursuing an associate degree in artificial intelligence to stay relevant in his field.

Laura Reategui, who has a bachelor’s degree in business and recently earned her master’s in counseling. Through the master’s program, she also earned a credential in crisis support and will earn three more badges (critical thinking, communication and collaboration) upon completing the program.

Chelsea Wardle, a second-year electrical engineering student who earned a data analytics microcredential to help set her apart from her fellow students.

Here’s what they said about their education choices and three positive impacts.

Ability to Communicate Skills

During the conversation, each learner discussed how earning the credentials and fully understanding the skills and competencies showcased through them are currently helping them in their career paths.

Reategui: “I use skills language in conversation now that I’m going to be a professional counselor. I want to be sure I have compensation for everything I’ve earned, and this language will make it easier for me to do that.”

Wardle: “I was offered a few internships, and I think it was because I was able to talk about data analytics. I could explain the skills I have, lay out what I’m capable of doing and then ask, ‘So how can I help you?’”

Dinamoni: “The microcredential helped me on three levels. First, I have better conversations with my team members, my superiors and my customers. Second, I was able to create better business cases, which helped me get funding for major projects, because I was able to build project plans and communicate the benefits we’re getting. And finally, I’m able to create an environment for discussion to come up with solutions and better understand problems for customers.”

Connect Learning to Industry Needs

The learners also described the value microcredentials can add to their degrees, particularly when it comes to tying their skills to industry needs. They also encouraged educators to consider additional ways to tie those learning opportunities to industry standards when possible.

Wardle: “I’d like to see more industry partnerships to bridge the gap between education and industry. I loved earning my microcredential, but I also see the value in having people working in industry show me, ‘This is the day and life of a data analyst. This is how you get into the market.’ I also think it would be nice to have a mentorship aspect to say what is good work and what employers really want—a lot of my cohort was industry and they could show me.”

Dinamoni: “Earning a credential can get you into the market faster than a degree, which takes years to earn. So if you are squeezed for time, or are looking to fill a specific need, microcredentials make sense to enhance your degree.”

Reategui: “Credentials can show specialization and lay out the different training you have to show your specialty. I can see that being valuable in my field if we can take microcredentials into clinics and certify people who have the skills but maybe not the full degree yet.”

Make Learners Aware of Available Opportunities

The learners acknowledged that there are still gaps in understanding and awareness of microcredentials, but now that they know about them, they want to earn more and encourage others to look for similar opportunities.

Reategui: “I got the credential without realizing I was earning it. Instead, I received it through the process of earning my master’s, because I finished a series of courses that aligned with specific skills, and that earned me the microcredential. Once I learned about it, I claimed it, opened it and thought, ‘Wow, this is important, and I want to get more.’”

Wardle: “I wasn’t asked about micro- or digital credentials when applying for internships, but I asked them for ways to get another credential, or ways I could level up, because that is important to me. It was a selling point for me if they said yes. There should be more partnerships with microcredentials in the industry.”

Dinamoni: “I’m more attractive to people who are looking for talent, and they see it on my profile by clicking on the badge. Those digital credentials help you get noticed and can send you to the next level.”

These experiences from Nona, Laura and Chelsea underscore the profound impact of digital credentials in bridging the gap between academic theory and real-world application, offering tangible benefits from enhanced communication to accelerated career advancement. Bringing in the voices of learners and other stakeholders is one of the Six Steps for a Successful Credential Program, released by 1EdTech after a case study review. We are now beyond theoretical discussions and can engage directly with students and professionals, like those featured on the panel, in a way that truly serves the needs of today’s evolving workforce.