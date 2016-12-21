Title
Alaska Pacific Seeks to Become Tribal College
December 21, 2016
Alaska Pacific University has announced plans to become a tribally controlled college, Alaska Dispatch News reported. The plan is to become affiliated with the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium. Alaska Pacific is well short of the requirement of having half of students be Native Alaskans or from other Native American groups, but officials said they expected to see enrollment of these students grow. Alaska Pacific was founded as Alaska Methodist University and maintains ties to Methodist groups.
