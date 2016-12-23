U.S. Court Bars College From Drug Testing All Students

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit ruled Thursday, 9-2, that the State Technical College of Missouri may not require all students to submit to drug testing prior to enrollment. The college, which was Linn State Technical College when the case started, has been through repeated court hearings, and the full appeals court found that there was no evidence of a widespread drug problem or a compelling reason to test all students. The ruling does not contest the right of the college to require drug testing for students in programs -- such as aviation maintenance -- that involve public safety and the use of complicated equipment.