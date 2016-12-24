search
Title
Part-Time Professors at Hartford Vote to Unionize
December 24, 2016
Part-time faculty members at the University of Hartford have voted to unionize, The Hartford Courant reported. The new union is affiliated with the Service Employees International Union. The vote to unionize was 278 to 230. The university said it would negotiate with the new union, but also noted that many of the 850 adjuncts eligible to vote didn't do so.
