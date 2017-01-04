Title

Ethics Panel Reprimands Wright State Trustee

Scott Jaschik
January 4, 2017
The Ohio Ethics Committee has reprimanded Michael Bridges, president of the Wright State University Board of Trustees, for helping his son get a job at the university's research arm, The Dayton Daily News reported. While the ethics committee did not find evidence that Bridges forced the hiring, it said that he broke state law when he emailed his son's résumé to a potential supervisor and helped schedule interviews. The director of the research institute later recommended creating a new position for the son. The ethics panel reached an agreement with Bridges not to seek prosecution in return for his accepting “a public reprimand from the commission” and his pledge “to not participate in any employment matters related to his son or any other family member employed by WSU.”

