NASFAA Task Force Report on Free College Plans

After a debate over addressing the cost of college occupied much of the Democratic presidential primary, the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators assembled a task force in June to assess both existing and proposed free college plans.

NASFAA released the findings of the task force Tuesday as hopes of a national free college plan appeared largely dead but New York unveiled its own version of the proposal that was a key part of Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.

The task force reviewed 11 plans -- four national, five state and two on the local level. It found many common elements between the various proposals and plans already in place. And the task force members found food for thought in the implications of each of those plans. Among those findings, the report concludes that any free college program will likely be built on existing aid programs. So reducing the complexity of the existing aid process should be included in plans in the works or developed in the future. The report also finds that new programs should better coordinate federal, state, local and private resources.