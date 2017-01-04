Title

Swastika Placed on Sign of Jewish College

Scott Jaschik
January 4, 2017
The main sign of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion was vandalized with a swastika some time before people arrived on the Cincinnati campus Tuesday morning. Authorities are investigating, and the swastika was washed off the sign. Many campuses have been reporting swastika vandalism in the last two months -- with only some of the incidents involving Jewish-related spaces.

Rabbi Aaron Panken, president of the college, issued a statement that said in part, "We will not let this act of hate alter our important work. We are indebted to the people of Cincinnati who have stood by us for generations and who have offered their support again today. Tomorrow, a new day will dawn and the values we hold dear will continue to light the way."

