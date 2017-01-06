Title

Academic Minute: Alton Sterling and Black Lives Matter

By

Doug Lederman
January 6, 2017
Comments
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Lori Martin, associate professor in the department of sociology and African-American studies at Louisiana State University, discusses the issues that continue to divide the country. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

