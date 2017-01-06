search
Title
Academic Minute: Alton Sterling and Black Lives Matter
January 6, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Lori Martin, associate professor in the department of sociology and African-American studies at Louisiana State University, discusses the issues that continue to divide the country. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
