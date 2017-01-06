Title

Lax Standards Hampered Missouri Performance Funding System

Doug Lederman
January 6, 2017
A state audit found that several Missouri universities took advantage of ambiguous rules governing the state's performance-based funding system to derive more money by changing the benchmarks used to measure them, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The audit said the program's rules need to be clarified but did not blame the universities for taking advantage of the situation.

