Lax Standards Hampered Missouri Performance Funding System
January 6, 2017
A state audit found that several Missouri universities took advantage of ambiguous rules governing the state's performance-based funding system to derive more money by changing the benchmarks used to measure them, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The audit said the program's rules need to be clarified but did not blame the universities for taking advantage of the situation.
