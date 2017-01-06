No Higher Ed Details in DeVos Disclosure Report

A disclosure report submitted to the Senate education committee by Betsy DeVos, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the U.S. Department of Education, reveals no significant connections to the higher education sector. But the report does include contributions made to a number of Republican national candidates and elected officials within the past five years.

DeVos made contributions to the campaigns of Mitt Romney, Marco Rubio and Jeb Bush as well as a number of other GOP candidates and political action committees. Notably, she reported no contributions to Trump's presidential campaign.

The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions received the disclosure report, which includes information on employment, education and other general background information, on Wednesday. Cabinet nominees must also submit a second form including financial disclosures, which remains confidential, five days before a confirmation hearing. The HELP committee is scheduled to hold a confirmation hearing for DeVos's nomination Jan. 11.