Ecclesia College Denies Link to Bribery Scandal

The president of Ecclesia College, a Christian college in Arkansas, has issued a statement denying any link to a bribery scandal involving state legislators. One former legislator has reached a plea agreement that references his work -- and that of other legislators -- in which he was allegedly paid by two nonprofit groups to obtain state grants for them. Local news outlets have reported that Ecclesia is one of those nonprofits.

The college's president, Oren Paris III, posted a statement on Facebook denying any involvement with bribery. The statement said that the college does seek and has received state grants, and that the college has used consultants to help. But the statement adds that when the college has received grants through various programs, "every dollar of those funds have been used for the purposes for which they were requested." The statement adds, "We have never been a party to any agreements to funnel money to any state legislator."