Title
Georgia System Plans Two More Mergers
January 9, 2017
The University System of Georgia is continuing to merge institutions -- although these mergers typically involve maintaining multiple campuses. The system announced plans last week for two new pairs of institutions to be merged. Georgia Southern University and Armstrong State University would be merged under the Georgia Southern name. Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and Bainbridge State College would be merged under the Abraham Baldwin name. Details on the plans may be found here.
