Title

Some at Suffolk Get Extra Pay -- and Must Repay It

By

Scott Jaschik
January 9, 2017
Comments
 

Some employees at Suffolk University last week found an extra paycheck had been deposited in their bank accounts through direct deposit, The Boston Globe reported. But the university now says that was a mistake and that employees must repay the money. The problem was blamed on a switch in payroll systems.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Swimming Against the Current
Be Wary of the Details
Crossing the Gulf of the Two Cultures

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Price, Cost, and Fees
Will Learning Science Drive Higher Ed Inequality?
Should a Graduate Student Save for Retirement in a Roth IRA?
Grading Contract Journey Part I: First-Year Writing
Academic Freedom and Military Rule in Thailand
Preparing Graduates for Future Knowledge Practices

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top