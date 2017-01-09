search
Title
Some at Suffolk Get Extra Pay -- and Must Repay It
January 9, 2017
Some employees at Suffolk University last week found an extra paycheck had been deposited in their bank accounts through direct deposit, The Boston Globe reported. But the university now says that was a mistake and that employees must repay the money. The problem was blamed on a switch in payroll systems.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!