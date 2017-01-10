Hashtag Campaign to Urge Protection of Title IX

Two advocacy organizations launched a hashtag campaign Monday called #DearBetsy to urge President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for education secretary to support Title IX protections for victims of sexual assault.

The groups, End Rape on Campus and Know Your IX, began the campaign on social media ahead of Betsy DeVos's Senate confirmation hearing. Activists and other advocates had expected that hearing to take place Wednesday but the Senate education committee announced Monday it would be moved back to January 17. DeVos has not commented publicly on her views regarding Title IX. But GOP lawmakers have argued that enforcement under the Obama administration has gone too far and should be scaled back.

The organizations asked supporters to use the hashtag to express why Title IX protections are important to them.

In a 2011 Dear Colleague letter to colleges and universities, the Obama administration asked institutions to better investigation and adjudicate campus sexual assault allegations. And in 2014, the administration began keeping a public list of institutions under investigation for Title IX violations.