Title
$500 Million Gift to UC San Francisco
January 12, 2017
The University of California at San Francisco has announced a $500 grant from the Helen Diller Foundation, one of the largest gifts ever to American higher education. The endowments established with the gift will increase the size of the university's endowment by 18 percent. Among the major priorities for the endowments: recruiting and retaining top faculty members, start-up funds for early career researchers, and aid for students.
