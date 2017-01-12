Chinese Professor Dismissed After Criticizing Mao

An art professor at China’s Shandong Jianzhu University has been fired after posting critical remarks of Mao Zedong on what would have been the deceased Chinese Communist Party leader's 123rd birthday, Reuters reported.

In a post on the social media site Weibo, Deng Xiaochao suggested that Mao was responsible for a famine and the Cultural Revolution, which together led to millions of deaths. The posting triggered public protests, with some holding banners that said "Whoever opposes Mao is an enemy of the people."

The state-owned Global Times reported that Deng had been dismissed from his position in provincial government. The university party committee issued a statement citing "false remarks" made by Deng and saying that he would not be allowed to teach or organize social events on the campus.