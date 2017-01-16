search
Title
Academic Minute: Jim Crow’s Lasting Impact
January 16, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Ruth Thompson-Miller, assistant professor of sociology at the University of Dayton, discusses how some scars -- like those of the Jim Crow era -- are carried on the inside. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
