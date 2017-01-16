Arrest in Fatal Beating of Saudi Student

A 27-year-old Minnesota man who previously was convicted of domestic assault has been arrested in connection with the fatal beating of a University of Wisconsin-Stout student from Saudi Arabia last October, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Cullen M. Osburn, of Minneapolis, has been charged with murder and battery in the death of Hussain Saeed Alnahdi, who died from a brain injury following a beating outside a downtown Menomonie, Wis., pizza restaurant in the early-morning hours of Oct. 30. The death of Alnahdi, a junior who was studying business administration at UW-Stout, caused concerns about a possible bias-related motive, though police eventually said they'd found no evidence the incident was a hate crime.

The criminal complaint, published by the Journal Sentinel, does not establish a clear reason for the alleged altercation between Alnahdi and Osburn, who told an investigator that it "was not a result of anybody’s race," but did not elaborate. Osburn is not a student at UW-Stout.