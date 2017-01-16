Education Deans Issue Principles for U.S. Policy

More than 175 current and former deans of education have issued a statement of principles that they say should guide federal policy on public education. The document focuses on elementary and secondary education, but also touches on issues related to higher education. The four principles call on the federal government to:

"Uphold the role of public schools as a central institution in the strengthening of our democracy."

"Protect the human and civil rights of all children and youth, especially those from historically marginalized communities."

"Develop and implement policies, laws and reform initiatives by building on a democratic vision for public education and on sound educational research."

"Support and partner with colleges and schools of education to advance these goals."