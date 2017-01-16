Title

Education Deans Issue Principles for U.S. Policy

By

Scott Jaschik
January 16, 2017
Comments
 

More than 175 current and former deans of education have issued a statement of principles that they say should guide federal policy on public education. The document focuses on elementary and secondary education, but also touches on issues related to higher education. The four principles call on the federal government to:

  • "Uphold the role of public schools as a central institution in the strengthening of our democracy."
  • "Protect the human and civil rights of all children and youth, especially those from historically marginalized communities."
  • "Develop and implement policies, laws and reform initiatives by building on a democratic vision for public education and on sound educational research."
  • "Support and partner with colleges and schools of education to advance these goals."

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Lessons From the Tragedy of the Commons
Coming in 2017
Colleges Should Abandon Early Admissions

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

"Do Not's" and "Do's" When Defending Tenure
Liberal Arts in a World Gone Mad
3 Reasons to Read the Higher Ed Supplement to National EdTech Plan
Firemen and Closers
With Only Days to Go, What Say You?
'Placement Colleges'

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top