Title

Man Stabbed at Home of UMass Boston Chancellor

By

Scott Jaschik
January 16, 2017
Comments
 

A man was stabbed early Sunday morning at the home of the chancellor of the University of Massachusetts at Boston, The Boston Globe reported. The man who was stabbed, who is 20, is in the hospital and no information was available on his condition. J. Keith Motley, the chancellor, was traveling at the time. He issued a statement that he was rushing back home. “I have learned about an incident that occurred at my residence last night and am very concerned about it as well as the health of the young man who was injured,” said a statement from Motley.

 

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Lessons From the Tragedy of the Commons
Coming in 2017
Colleges Should Abandon Early Admissions

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

"Do Not's" and "Do's" When Defending Tenure
Liberal Arts in a World Gone Mad
3 Reasons to Read the Higher Ed Supplement to National EdTech Plan
Firemen and Closers
With Only Days to Go, What Say You?
'Placement Colleges'

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top