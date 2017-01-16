Man Stabbed at Home of UMass Boston Chancellor

A man was stabbed early Sunday morning at the home of the chancellor of the University of Massachusetts at Boston, The Boston Globe reported. The man who was stabbed, who is 20, is in the hospital and no information was available on his condition. J. Keith Motley, the chancellor, was traveling at the time. He issued a statement that he was rushing back home. “I have learned about an incident that occurred at my residence last night and am very concerned about it as well as the health of the young man who was injured,” said a statement from Motley.