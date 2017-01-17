search
Morehouse Board Won't Renew President's Contract
January 17, 2017
The board of Morehouse College has decided not to renew the contract of John Wilson as president, and he will leave after completing one four-year term. The college’s press release praised Wilson. But The Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted that his tenure has been controversial, with criticism of budget cuts and tuition increases that Wilson said were needed due to financial problems.
