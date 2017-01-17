Title

Suicide Attack at Nigerian University Kills Professor

By

Elizabeth Redden
January 17, 2017
Comments
 

Three suicide bombers attacked the University of Maiduguri in northeastern Nigeria on Monday, killing a university professor and a child, as well as the bombers themselves, the Associated Press reported. Official estimates of the number of people wounded range from 15 to 17. One explosion reportedly targeted a mosque where professors had gathered for early-morning prayers. A second blast occurred when police shot a 12-year-old girl wearing a suicide vest, setting off an explosion. The university has blamed the attack on the Islamic extremist group Boko Haram.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Three Questions for Higher Education
Lessons From the Tragedy of the Commons
Coming in 2017

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Buy Two, Get Two Free
'Slippage' Problems, a Textbook Example
Higher Ed and the Demise of the Circus
The Ghost in the Machines of Loving Grace
The Credentials Revolution
"Do Not's" and "Do's" When Defending Tenure

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top