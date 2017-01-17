Suicide Attack at Nigerian University Kills Professor

Three suicide bombers attacked the University of Maiduguri in northeastern Nigeria on Monday, killing a university professor and a child, as well as the bombers themselves, the Associated Press reported. Official estimates of the number of people wounded range from 15 to 17. One explosion reportedly targeted a mosque where professors had gathered for early-morning prayers. A second blast occurred when police shot a 12-year-old girl wearing a suicide vest, setting off an explosion. The university has blamed the attack on the Islamic extremist group Boko Haram.