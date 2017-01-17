search
Title
University of Mumbai Plans Campus in U.S.
January 17, 2017
The University of Mumbai is planning to create a campus in the United States, The Indian Express reported. Officials said that they hoped to work with prominent Indian immigrants to the United States and perhaps to create joint degrees with American universities.
