Title

University of Mumbai Plans Campus in U.S.

By

Scott Jaschik
January 17, 2017
Comments
 

The University of Mumbai is planning to create a campus in the United States, The Indian Express reported. Officials said that they hoped to work with prominent Indian immigrants to the United States and perhaps to create joint degrees with American universities.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Three Questions for Higher Education
Lessons From the Tragedy of the Commons
Coming in 2017

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Buy Two, Get Two Free
'Slippage' Problems, a Textbook Example
Higher Ed and the Demise of the Circus
The Ghost in the Machines of Loving Grace
The Credentials Revolution
"Do Not's" and "Do's" When Defending Tenure

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top