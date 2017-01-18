Title

U of California's Napolitano Treated for Cancer

By

Scott Jaschik
January 18, 2017
Comments
 

Janet Napolitano, president of the University of California System, has been undergoing cancer treatment for several months, the university announced Tuesday. The announcement did not specify the type of cancer.

"The treatment is nearly complete. President Napolitano had a previous diagnosis of cancer that was successfully treated. She has kept the chair of the UC Board of Regents informed throughout the course of her current treatment," a statement said. "During the course of this treatment, President Napolitano has consistently performed her wide range of duties at full capacity, without interruption or impact. Yesterday, however, she experienced side effects that required her to be hospitalized. According to her physicians, she is doing extremely well. They expect her to be discharged in the next day or so and back to her normal duties at full capacity very soon. While she is recuperating, UC’s senior leadership will continue to support President Napolitano in the management of the UC system and in advancing the university’s key priorities."

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Makings of a President?
Three Questions for Higher Education
Lessons From the Tragedy of the Commons

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Safe Creative Work
A Phrase I Never Want to Hear Again
Processing the HAIL Storm
Buy Two, Get Two Free
'Slippage' Problems, a Textbook Example
Higher Ed and the Demise of the Circus

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top