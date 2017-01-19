Title
Adjunct Found to Trade Grades for Charity Gifts
January 19, 2017
The University of Central Florida says Kenneth Vehec will no longer be hired as an adjunct instructor in psychology because the university found he gave some students perfect grades on their final papers in return for donating $100 to a charity, The Orlando Sentinel reported. The alleged arrangement was reported to an ethics hotline. Vehec said he would never sell grades and that the incident is a misunderstanding coming out of his encouragement of students to get involved in extracurricular activities.
