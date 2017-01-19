Title

Adjunct Found to Trade Grades for Charity Gifts

By

Scott Jaschik
January 19, 2017
Comments
 

The University of Central Florida says Kenneth Vehec will no longer be hired as an adjunct instructor in psychology because the university found he gave some students perfect grades on their final papers in return for donating $100 to a charity, The Orlando Sentinel reported. The alleged arrangement was reported to an ethics hotline. Vehec said he would never sell grades and that the incident is a misunderstanding coming out of his encouragement of students to get involved in extracurricular activities.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Early FAFSA: Fast, but Will it Go Far?
The Makings of a President?
Three Questions for Higher Education

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Future is Slippery
UVenus Responds: Inauguration Day
Four higher ed marketing trends to look out for in 2017
Against The Design Thinking Meeting
Germany's Innovative Strategies to Enroll Refugees
Heading to the Women's March

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top