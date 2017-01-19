An Alumnus Davidson Isn't Boasting About

A much talked-about article in The New York Times Wednesday didn't have alumni of Davidson College bursting with pride. Many alumni and others noted the Davidson reference in the profile of Cameron Harris, a recent graduate who mastered the art of creating fake news and making money in the process. As the article notes, his fake news also appears to have had an impact that worked in the favor of Donald Trump in the presidential election.

With so many people asking questions, Davidson released a statement: "Davidson works hard to create a culture of trust in which honesty and personal integrity are foundational. We hope that these values are instilled for life and we are disappointed when any alumnus falls short."

In the Times article, Harris is quoted as saying that he needed money because of the student loans he took out to attend Davidson. Of the money he earned producing fake news, he said, "I spent the money on student loans, car payments and rent."

Of course some in higher education may remember that Davidson is among the small group of private colleges that meet full financial need of all admitted applicants without including loans in aid packages.

Asked about his student loans, Harris said via email that Davidson didn't award him enough aid to cover his costs and that he ended up borrowing $60,000. He said the college is "disingenuous" in talking about how students don't need to borrow.

Davidson declined to comment about that. At Davidson and other colleges that don't put loans in aid packages, some students still borrow. But federal data from the College Scorecard show that borrowing is modest at Davidson. Only 20 percent of students borrow, and for undergraduate borrowers who graduate, average debt is just over $16,000.