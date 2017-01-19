search
Title
Macmillan Learning Acquires Intellus Learning
January 19, 2017
Macmillan Learning this week announced the acquisition of Intellus Learning. Macmillan is the publisher of a range of education materials. Intellus is a company that helps colleges identify all the educational materials to which they have access and provides data on the student use of various materials.
