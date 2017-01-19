Title

Macmillan Learning Acquires Intellus Learning

By

Scott Jaschik
January 19, 2017
Comments
 

Macmillan Learning this week announced the acquisition of Intellus Learning. Macmillan is the publisher of a range of education materials. Intellus is a company that helps colleges identify all the educational materials to which they have access and provides data on the student use of various materials.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Early FAFSA: Fast, but Will it Go Far?
The Makings of a President?
Three Questions for Higher Education

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Future is Slippery
UVenus Responds: Inauguration Day
Four higher ed marketing trends to look out for in 2017
Against The Design Thinking Meeting
Germany's Innovative Strategies to Enroll Refugees
Heading to the Women's March

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top