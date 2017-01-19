Title

Martha Nussbaum Named Jefferson Lecturer

By

Scott Jaschik
January 19, 2017
Comments
 

Martha Nussbaum, Ernst Freund Distinguished Service Professor of Law and Ethics at the University of Chicago, was named Wednesday by the National Endowment for the Humanities to give the 2017 Jefferson Lecture. Giving that lecture is among the top honors the government offers in the humanities. Nussbaum's talk, scheduled for May 1, will be called “Powerlessness and the Politics of Blame.” A statement from Nussbaum said of her topic, “It is urgent for us to understand ourselves better, to see why we have arrived at this state of division, hostility and noncommunication …. A philosophical approach, focused on a close look at human emotions, offers that understanding of ourselves …. I believe it also offers us strategies of hope and connection.”

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Early FAFSA: Fast, but Will it Go Far?
The Makings of a President?
Three Questions for Higher Education

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Future is Slippery
UVenus Responds: Inauguration Day
Four higher ed marketing trends to look out for in 2017
Against The Design Thinking Meeting
Germany's Innovative Strategies to Enroll Refugees
Heading to the Women's March

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top