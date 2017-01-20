Francis Collins Will Stay at NIH, at Least for Now

Francis Collins (right), director of the National Institutes of Health throughout the Obama administration, has been asked to stay on the job, but it is unclear how long that will be the case, Science reported. The Trump administration is keeping on some senior Obama administration officials while considering others for the jobs on a long-term basis. Collins has said he would like to keep his job, and he met with Trump last week.

Science quoted an NIH statement: "We just learned that Dr. Collins has been held over by the Trump administration. We have no additional details at this time."

Collins is well regarded by scientists and university leaders.