Title

Francis Collins Will Stay at NIH, at Least for Now

By

Scott Jaschik
January 20, 2017
Comments
 

Francis Collins (right), director of the National Institutes of Health throughout the Obama administration, has been asked to stay on the job, but it is unclear how long that will be the case, Science reported. The Trump administration is keeping on some senior Obama administration officials while considering others for the jobs on a long-term basis. Collins has said he would like to keep his job, and he met with Trump last week.

Science quoted an NIH statement: "We just learned that Dr. Collins has been held over by the Trump administration. We have no additional details at this time."

Collins is well regarded by scientists and university leaders.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

U.S. Politics and International Education
Early FAFSA: Fast, but Will it Go Far?
The Makings of a President?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
A Q&A With an AR/VR EdTech Startup Founder
On the Importance of Listening
Math Geek Mom: Evil
The Future is Slippery
UVenus Responds: Inauguration Day

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top