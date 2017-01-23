search
Title
$100 Million Gift for Santa Clara University
January 23, 2017
Santa Clara University has announced a $100 million gift to fund a 300,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility for education in science, mathematics and technology (design for facility is shown at right). The gift is from John A. and Susan Sobrato. He is an alumnus, and they lead a prominent real estate company in the Silicon Valley.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!