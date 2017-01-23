Title

$100 Million Gift for Santa Clara University

By

Scott Jaschik
January 23, 2017
Santa Clara University has announced a $100 million gift to fund a 300,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility for education in science, mathematics and technology (design for facility is shown at right). The gift is from John A. and Susan Sobrato. He is an alumnus, and they lead a prominent real estate company in the Silicon Valley.

