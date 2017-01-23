search
15 Players Suspended After Basketball Brawl
January 23, 2017
The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference on Friday announced the suspension of 15 men's basketball players at LeMoyne-Owen College and Lane College after a brawl broke out at a game between the two teams. The brawl quickly escalated and included one player appearing to use a chair to attack another. The conference is also banning some fans who became involved from attending any more athletic events.
