Academic Minute: The Psychology of Radicalization
January 23, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Arie Kruglanski, Distinguished University Professor in the department of psychology at the University of Maryland, explores why some unmet needs are met by radical groups. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
