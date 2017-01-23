Title

Extensive Tornado Damage at William Carey

By

Scott Jaschik
January 23, 2017
A tornado hit William Carey University, in Mississippi, early Saturday, causing extensive damage. The only injuries were minor, but estimates on repair costs are not yet available. The university said its main campus would be closed until further notice. The photos are among those posted by the university to social media.

