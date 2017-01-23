search
Title
Extensive Tornado Damage at William Carey
January 23, 2017
A tornado hit William Carey University, in Mississippi, early Saturday, causing extensive damage. The only injuries were minor, but estimates on repair costs are not yet available. The university said its main campus would be closed until further notice. The photos are among those posted by the university to social media.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!