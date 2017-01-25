Title
U.S. Applications Way Up at Canadian Universities
January 25, 2017
Canadian universities are reporting increases of 20 to 80 percent in the number of applicants from the U.S. compared to last year, according to an informal survey conducted by The Globe and Mail. University officials say that while the election of President Trump may have played a role, other factors, including several years of stepped-up recruiting efforts in the U.S. and the weakness of the Canadian dollar, likely contributed.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!