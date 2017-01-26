search
Title
$279 Million Gates Grant to U of Washington
January 26, 2017
The University of Washington on Wednesday announced a $279 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to support the university's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. The work will be part of a 25-year plan by the university to promote the health of people around the world.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!