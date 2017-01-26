Title

$279 Million Gates Grant to U of Washington

By

Scott Jaschik
January 26, 2017
Comments
 

The University of Washington on Wednesday announced a $279 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to support the university's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. The work will be part of a 25-year plan by the university to promote the health of people around the world.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Getting to the Core of It
‘At Home in Two Countries’
Creating Affordable Pathways

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Ask the Administrator: Where To Go From Here?
A Guide to Brand Building
5 Questions for U of Michigan's Associate Vice Provost for Academic Innovation
Welcome to Your First Day
David Gelernter's Scary Vision for the Future of Higher Ed
The Blunt Instrument Temptation

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top