Title
Academic Minute: School Shootings and Student Performance
January 26, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Louis-Philippe Beland, assistant professor of economics at Louisiana State University, explores how graduation rates and other factors are altered by school shootings. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
