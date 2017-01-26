Title

Study Highlights Gender Gap in Peer Reviewers

Scott Jaschik
January 26, 2017
An analysis published in Nature shows the gender gap in peer reviewers in journals published by the American Geophysical Union. The study found that, from 2012 to 2015, women accounted for 20 percent of all peer reviewers for the association's journals. This was lower than the percentage of women who were accepted as first authors on journal papers -- 27 percent -- and lower than the percentage of AGU members who are women (28 percent). Jory Lerback, the lead author, is a graduate student at the University of Utah.

