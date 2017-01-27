Title

Student Creating 'Pro-White' Group Torched Black Churches

By

Jake New
January 27, 2017
Comments
 

A University of Wisconsin at Madison student who has been campaigning to create a white nationalist organization on campus was convicted of racially motivated arson against two African-American churches in 2005. In a statement released Thursday, Rebecca Blank, the university's chancellor, defended the student's right to free speech but denounced his actions.

"The student claims to be affiliated with the American Freedom Party, a recognized hate group," Blank said. "Its activities are diametrically opposed to our campus values of respect and inclusion. I’ve been heartened to see many students state their strong disagreement with the views of this group. At this point, we have no information to suggest a specific safety threat to individuals or campus. Any time we become aware of a potential safety concern, we work with law enforcement and other partners to gather information and determine whether laws or campus policies are being violated. We continue to track this situation closely given the student’s history."

The University of Wisconsin system's admission process does not allow institutions to consider a student's criminal history. In her statement Thursday, Blank said the process "is intended to ensure that students who have made mistakes, but paid their debt to society, are not prevented from accessing education." She said the university's Board of Regents will now consider reviewing the policy.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Make America First in Higher Ed:
Open the Door
Getting to the Core of It
‘At Home in Two Countries’

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Ask the Administrator: Free the ABD!
The Master Plan
The Importance of Being Relaxed
Understanding the Trump Win by Reading 'An Extraordinary Time'
Reinventing the Humanities Ph.D.
Multi-Institution Resource Allocation: A Strategy for Indonesia

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top