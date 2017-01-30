search
Title
Academic Minute: Trust in Government and Health
January 30, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Robert Blair, assistant professor of political science and international and public affairs at Brown University, examines what trust in the government had to do with the spread of Ebola in Liberia. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
