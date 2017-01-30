Title

Academic Minute: Trust in Government and Health

By

Doug Lederman
January 30, 2017
Comments
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Robert Blair, assistant professor of political science and international and public affairs at Brown University, examines what trust in the government had to do with the spread of Ebola in Liberia. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Confronting the Trump Effect on Our Campuses
Make America First in Higher Ed:
Open the Door
Getting to the Core of It

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Roll Call
The Chaos Presidency, Brought to You by Steven Bannon
Why EdTech Evangelists Should Read 'Rethink'
We Must #Resist
Simple Self-Love for Grad Students
The Media Has Always Been the Opposition Party

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top