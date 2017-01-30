Cornell Receives $150M Gift for Business School

Cornell University on Saturday announced a $150 million gift for its business school, which was created last year as a somewhat controversial combination of the School of Hotel Administration, the Charles H. Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management, and the Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management. The gift is from H. Fisk Johnson and his business, SC Johnson, whose leaders have long ties to Cornell. The combined business school will be named the SC Johnson College of Business. Funds will be used for faculty recruitment, scholarships and other purposes.