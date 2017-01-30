Title

Cornell Receives $150M Gift for Business School

By

Scott Jaschik
January 30, 2017
Comments
 

Cornell University on Saturday announced a $150 million gift for its business school, which was created last year as a somewhat controversial combination of the School of Hotel Administration, the Charles H. Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management, and the Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management. The gift is from H. Fisk Johnson and his business, SC Johnson, whose leaders have long ties to Cornell. The combined business school will be named the SC Johnson College of Business. Funds will be used for faculty recruitment, scholarships and other purposes.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Confronting the Trump Effect on Our Campuses
Make America First in Higher Ed:
Open the Door
Getting to the Core of It

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Roll Call
The Chaos Presidency, Brought to You by Steven Bannon
Why EdTech Evangelists Should Read 'Rethink'
We Must #Resist
Simple Self-Love for Grad Students
The Media Has Always Been the Opposition Party

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top