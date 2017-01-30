Title

Food Drive for Students at For-Profit Law School

Scott Jaschik
January 30, 2017
Many students at the Charlotte School of Law have been struggling financially, with some unable to buy enough food, since the U.S. Education Department in December stopped the flow of federal aid to the institution, The Charlotte Observer reported. As a result, some professors have organized a food drive for students. Student said that they need the help. “How can we be prepare for class when we can’t feed ourselves?” said Margaret Kocaj, one student. “How can we study when we have headaches because we can’t afford to eat? This is our reality now. There are no words.”

 

