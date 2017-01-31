Title

Professor Killed in Attack on Quebec City Mosque

By

Elizabeth Redden
January 31, 2017
A professor at the Université Laval, in Quebec City, was among six killed in a shooting at a nearby mosque on Sunday, the CBC reported. Khaled Belkacemi, age 60, was a professor of soil and agrifood engineering at the university.

The Canadian news broadcaster also reported that the alleged attacker, Alexandre Bissonnette, age 27, is a social sciences student at Laval.

