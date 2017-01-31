Protest Over Miss Fayetteville State's Lost Title

Fayetteville State University administrators have stripped Miss FSU of her crown, sparking protests Monday and a Twitter storm anchored by the hashtag #BringBriaBack.

Administrators at the North Carolina college revoked Bria Perkins’s title last week, The Fayetteville Observer reported, but they have offered little explanation to students since.

A spokesperson for the university emailed students, faculty and staff last Friday to inform them of the decision, adding that they “believe this is in the best interest of the university and its students.” Due to student privacy laws, the spokesperson said, he could not comment further about the situation.

In response, about 100 students gathered Monday morning to demand the administration reinstate their “queen.” Students expressed their outrage on Twitter as well.

“Bria is honestly the perfect image of a campus queen,” one person tweeted. “Well rounded, humble and a servant leader. #bringBriaback.”

Another student tweeted, “I don't know who's [sic] ‘best interest’ it was to take our queen. All I know is the students of #FayStaye [sic] want our Miss FSU back. #BringBriaBack.”

Perkins had fulfilled just over half of her time as Miss Fayetteville State University, which was set to run for the duration of the 2016-17 academic year.

Miss FSU is to serve as an ambassador of the college, to represent the values of the institution and to act as a role model and mentor for other students, according to the Miss FSU contract.