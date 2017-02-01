2,344 California Professors Sign Letter to Trump

More than 2,300 professors at University of California and California State University campuses have signed an open letter to President Trump urging him not to drop the United States out of the Paris accords on climate change, and to continue to support work on the issue.

"With this letter, we aim to express the degree to which the scientists and intellectual leaders of our state, speaking for themselves and not on behalf of their respective employers, agree on the facts of climate change," the letter says. "Despite misleading portrayals, there is widespread consensus in the scientific and academic communities that human-caused climate change is real, with consequences that are already being felt. The science of how greenhouse gases trap heat is unimpeachable. Climate records are being broken as human-caused changes add onto natural oscillations (e.g., El Niño) in the climate system. Fossil records from pre-human times show much higher sea levels and a reorganization of vegetation patterns when greenhouse gases were higher and Earth’s climate was much warmer than today. Increasing levels of greenhouse gases in our atmosphere set in motion regional variations in weather, weather extremes, the loss of major ice sheets, and declining biodiversity that has been associated with mass extinctions in Earth's past."

The letter was drafted by Aaron Parsons, an associate professor of astronomy at the University of California, Berkeley.