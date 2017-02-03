Title

Madison Seeks Tuition-Free Year for First Gen Transfers

Scott Jaschik
February 3, 2017
The University of Wisconsin at Madison is proposing, pending state funding approval, that transfer students from the state's community college system who meet various academic criteria receive one year of free tuition if they are from the first generation in their families to go to college. Those who are Pell Grant eligible would receive two years of free tuition.

 

