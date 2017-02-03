Mega-Gift of Art to Colby College

Colby College is today announcing a gift worth more than $100 million -- much of the gift in the form of art, but also funds to create a research center on American art. The gift adds to a gift of $100 million in art in 2007 from the same donors, Peter and Paula Lunder. Among the works the Lunders have given are pieces by Mary Cassatt, Jasper Johns, Nina Katchadourian, Jacob Lawrence, Maya Lin, Joan Mitchell, Georgia O'Keeffe, Claes Oldenburg and Vincent Van Gogh. At right is O'Keeffe's "Lake George in the Woods," part of the collection now at Colby. Colby officials say the collection now created is highly unusual for a liberal arts college's museum.